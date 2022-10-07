Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

