HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.16 Million

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. HEdpAY has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
HEdpAY Profile
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
