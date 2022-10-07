Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

