Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 2,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,887. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

