Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,416.67.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HKMPF opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

