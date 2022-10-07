Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $248.85

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $248.85 and last traded at $249.99, with a volume of 6604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $536.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.