Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 5,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

