Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

HOLX opened at $65.79 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

