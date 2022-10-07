home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of H24 traded up €4.16 ($4.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €7.48 ($7.63). 3,656,510 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €2.50 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($15.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

