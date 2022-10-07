home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.
home24 Price Performance
Shares of H24 traded up €4.16 ($4.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €7.48 ($7.63). 3,656,510 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €2.50 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($15.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.
home24 Company Profile
Read More
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.