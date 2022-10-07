Honest Price Tops $0.0084 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Honest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $789,172.10 and approximately $184.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

HNST is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2020. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @honestmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Honest has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 94,061,601.95896123 in circulation. The last known price of Honest is 0.00840309 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,345.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://honestmining.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

