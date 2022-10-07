Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

HON traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.03. 31,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

