Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3,852.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.16 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

