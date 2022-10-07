Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

