Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Murphy USA makes up 2.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.97 and a 52 week high of $303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

