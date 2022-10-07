Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $795,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

