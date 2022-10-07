Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

