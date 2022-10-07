Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,730 shares of company stock worth $252,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.