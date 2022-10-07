Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

AJRD opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

