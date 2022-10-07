Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ArcBest worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 19.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.22.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

