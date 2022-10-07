Hydra Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.27 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00011231 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $36.27 million and $1.18 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydra Profile

Hydra launched on December 1st, 2020. Hydra’s total supply is 20,837,225 coins and its circulating supply is 16,491,523 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official message board is medium.com/locktrip.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra (HYDRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hydra has a current supply of 20,823,806.68073331 with 8,606,762 in circulation. The last known price of Hydra is 2.19332082 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $655,555.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydrachain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

