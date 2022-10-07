HyperVerse (HVT) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

HyperVerse (HVT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One HyperVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperVerse has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. HyperVerse has a total market cap of $254.73 and approximately $70,611.00 worth of HyperVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperVerse

HyperVerse’s genesis date was January 21st, 2022. HyperVerse’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. HyperVerse’s official Twitter account is @hyperverse6 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperVerse is thehyperverse.net/index.html.

HyperVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperVerse (HVT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HyperVerse has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HyperVerse is 0.00001446 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $52,281.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thehyperverse.net/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

