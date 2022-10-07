ICE BEAR TOKEN (IBT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $133.44

ICE BEAR TOKEN (IBT) traded down 72.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, ICE BEAR TOKEN has traded down 98.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICE BEAR TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ICE BEAR TOKEN has a total market cap of $133.44 and $20,028.00 worth of ICE BEAR TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

ICE BEAR TOKEN Profile

ICE BEAR TOKEN’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s official website is icebear.world. The Reddit community for ICE BEAR TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/icebearbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICE BEAR TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @icebearbsc. The official message board for ICE BEAR TOKEN is medium.com/@icebearbsc.

Buying and Selling ICE BEAR TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ICE BEAR TOKEN (IBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ICE BEAR TOKEN has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ICE BEAR TOKEN is 0 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icebear.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE BEAR TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICE BEAR TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICE BEAR TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

