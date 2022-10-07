IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for about 3.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $136,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,874. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

