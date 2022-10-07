Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Ignyte Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ignyte Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

