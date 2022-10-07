Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Cut by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.72. 17,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.08. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.