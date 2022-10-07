Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Cut by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.72. 17,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.08. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.