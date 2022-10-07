Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.
Illumina Stock Performance
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
