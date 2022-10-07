Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $212.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,544.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.97. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.