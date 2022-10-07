Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Illumina by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,544.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

