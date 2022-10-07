Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.56 and last traded at $216.22. 72,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,890,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.06.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.97.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
