Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.56 and last traded at $216.22. 72,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,890,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.