Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,689. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Incyte by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 404,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after buying an additional 120,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

