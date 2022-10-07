indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $392,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,789,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $398,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $311,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 723,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,701. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. Research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $5,688,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 87,845 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.