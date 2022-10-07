Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Innospec accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.33% of Innospec worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IOSP traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.88. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,985. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

