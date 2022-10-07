Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases 294 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($181.17).

AGR stock opened at GBX 52.25 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 855.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 47.90 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.60 ($0.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

