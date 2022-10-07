Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases 294 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($181.17).
Assura Trading Up 1.8 %
AGR stock opened at GBX 52.25 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 855.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 47.90 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.60 ($0.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.17.
Assura Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.
About Assura
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
