Insider Buying: Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 124,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 130.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

