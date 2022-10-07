Insider Buying: Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) CEO Buys 16,129 Shares of Stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) CEO Abigail L. Jenkins acquired 16,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $24,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of GMDA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.