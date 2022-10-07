Insider Buying: Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) CEO Buys 16,129 Shares of Stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) CEO Abigail L. Jenkins acquired 16,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $24,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Gamida Cell Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of GMDA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.72.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
