Insider Buying: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Acquires $105,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,028,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,652. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

