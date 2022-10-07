Insider Buying: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Acquires $105,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,028,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,652. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.96.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
