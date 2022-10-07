Insider Buying: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Acquires 188 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Stewart bought 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.29 per share, for a total transaction of $16,786.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,710,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

