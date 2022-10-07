Insider Buying: Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Buys £14,988.90 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Richard Simpson bought 14,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £14,988.90 ($18,111.29).

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.12) on Friday. Watkin Jones Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 91.70 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The stock has a market cap of £238.48 million and a PE ratio of 3,100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

