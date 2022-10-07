Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells 129 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 129 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $11,284.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.91. 41,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

