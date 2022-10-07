Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 6,008 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded down $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.82. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $185,970,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.09.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.