Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 149,264 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17.

On Thursday, July 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52.

On Friday, July 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.29 on Friday, reaching $326.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.55 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.