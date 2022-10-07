Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $35,650.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $23,530.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1,167.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 122,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.