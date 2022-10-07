Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $2,403,030.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $218.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.31. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.33. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 127,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

