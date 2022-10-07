Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $18,931.50 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $18,931.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,674.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MKSI stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

