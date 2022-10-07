Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $630,718.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $224.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

