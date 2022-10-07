Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Sells $246,780.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.3 %

DGX stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.28.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.