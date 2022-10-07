Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $66,037.92 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $66,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at $282,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 230,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.