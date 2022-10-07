Instadapp Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,128.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Instadapp has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Instadapp Token Profile

Instadapp launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 tokens. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. The official message board for Instadapp is blog.instadapp.io.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

Instadapp (INST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Instadapp has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.



