Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $80,741.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,102 shares of company stock worth $390,961 over the last 90 days. 45.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

