Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,369 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 4.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 730,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

