Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

